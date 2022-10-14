Zach Wilson Makes His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers later this weekend.

Wilson has long been open about his respect for the back-to-back league MVP. When the Jets and Packers got together for a week of joint practices and a preseason matchup in 2021, the then-rookie QB revealed that he's always been a fan of Rodgers'.

Now ahead of this week's matchup, Wilson has echoed that sentiment.

“A little bit of everything,” Wilson said when asked what he hopes to take from Rodgers' game, per the New York Post. “He’s extremely accurate underneath. The way he’s able to place the ball, and you see his completion percentage, how he takes care of the ball, and then he’s able to be that athletic, scramble-type quarterback a little bit, off-schedule, being able to create plays out of nothing while protecting himself. I like the way he plays in the offense and outside of the offense.”

Rodgers and the Packers are coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in Week 5. Wilson and the Jets are coming off an exciting win over the Miami Dolphins.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Lambeau Field.