Zach Wilson Names 1 Thing He Needs To Do Better

After coming into the league as one of the most highly-touted quarterback prospects in the 2021 class, Zach Wilson is struggling to get things going so far this season.

In an 0-3 start for his New York Jets this year, the No. 2 overall pick leads the NFL with seven interceptions.

According to Wilson, a lot of these struggles can be attributed to his difficulties with getting rid of the ball in a timely manner.

“If the pocket’s breaking down quicker, I need to be able to get the ball out of my hands faster,” Wilson said, per the New York Daily News. “Sometimes if I got to skip a couple reads and get the ball to my check downs, feeling that, and it’s really just reacting to what they’ve given me. I think every single week that can just keep getting better.”

When Wilson has released the ball in under 2.5 seconds (32.4 percent of dropbacks), he’s 26-for-34 for 158 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 95. When he holds onto it longer than that, he’s 32-for-71 for 470 yards, one touchdown, his league-leading seven picks and a passer rating of 32, per Next Gen Stats.

Wilson has also been sacked a league-leading 15 times.

Jets’ offensive coordinator Mike LaFluer clearly feels the same way about Wilson’s timing in the pocket.

“That’s across the league, the longer you hold on the ball, the worse it is going to get,” he said.

Wilson and the Jets will look to notch their first win of the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.