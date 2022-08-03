Zach Wilson Performing Well At Jets Practice: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is off to a great start during Wednesday's practice.

The second-year quarterback is 8-for-8 from the pocket and one of the throws was a touchdown pass to tight end, Tyler Conklin. He also converted a two-point conversion to Elijah Moore.

Per Connor Hughes, Wilson has been making everything look easy.

This is exactly what Jets fans want to hear after Wilson struggled during his rookie year.

"Love the sound of this!!!" one fan tweeted.

Wilson finished last season with 2,334 yards through the air, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. It also didn't help that his supporting cast wasn't the greatest.

If he can show these improvements during the season, the Jets will be that much closer to getting back to the playoffs.