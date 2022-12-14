Zach Wilson Reacts To Being Backup Quarterback Again
With Mike White limited in practice, there's an outside chance Zach Wilson returns to the Jets' starting lineup against Detroit this weekend.
On Wednesday, coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson moved back up the depth chart to the backup role after being demoted to QB3 last month.
Speaking to the media the same day, the former second overall pick shared what's been going through his mind during this whole experience.
I mean, it's frustrating, right? You'd like to be out there, but you've gotta control what you can control. Right now, it's how can I put myself in the best position to help this organization and this team. So, just taking it a day at a time. ... That's my job as a quarterback is to always be ready to go and try to put this team in the best position possible.
Sunday will mark Wilson's first time in uniform in four weeks.