Zach Wilson Reacts To Being Booed By Jets Fans

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The boo birds rained down early at MetLife Stadium last night as New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson once again struggled to do the simplest of things against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson was benched after throwing for just 92 yards through three quarters. The Jets went on to lose 19-3, failing to find the endzone for the second time in three games with him under center.

After the game, Wilson addressed the boos that rained down on him. He admitted that they were deserved since he simply wasn't playing well and couldn't move the ball at all.

"Yeah, it's (tough)," Wilson said, via Sports Illustrated. "I don't blame them. We have a passionate fan base, and they're here to watch us score touchdowns. We're not scoring touchdowns, we're not getting first downs, we're not moving the ball and, obviously, we can't throw the ball. Of course they're going to be frustrated."

Last night's game may have marked the end for Zach Wilson as the Jets' starter - at least until he's able to properly win it back.

Whether or not he starts again this season might likely hinge on whether anyone else on the roster is healthy. But if Mike White is recovered from his rib injury or Chris Streveler starts getting first-team reps, we'll probably get our answer.

The Jets now have a few extra days to lick their wounds. But this one stung.

Has Zach Wilson played his final down as the Jets' starter?