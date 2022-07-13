Zach Wilson Reacts To Ongoing Social Media Drama

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Jets might have them one in second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

On Wednesday, the young QB had some fun with the recent rumors that have been floating around the football world.

Posting a a 10-pack of photos on Instagram captioned: "Took the boys to [Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club] in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?"

It's nice to see Wilson having some fun with it while still keeping the main thing, the main thing.

Over the past few days, the rumor mill started to churn out of control when Wilson's ex-girlfriend (who's now dating his former BYU roommate) alleged that the former second overall pick cheated on her with his mom's best friend.

This had the internet detectives scouring social media for clues as to who it could be, but no concrete evidence has been found yet.

After what many believe was an incredible 2022 draft, Wilson and the Jets are preparing to take a big step under head coach Robert Saleh in year two.