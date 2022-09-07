Zach Wilson Reacts To The Jets' Big Injury Decision

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will likely be out until Week 4 (at the earliest) after optimism that he could potentially start Sunday vs. the Ravens.

On Wednesday, Wilson touched on the news, saying if it were up to him, he'd be out there.

Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, "Zach Wilson said if it was up to him he’d play right now but he’s listening to the doctors. He just started running and throwing. Going to be a slow build up, he said."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also spoke on the situation. Telling reporters, "We're going to make sure mind and body are 100% and make sure we do right by him."

Adding, it's "not worth the risk. There's the knee element. There's the mind element. There's the practice element. There are a whole lot of things other than the knee."

Wilson suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the preseason on the same knee he hurt last year.

His injury means Joe Flacco will get the Week 1 start vs. his old team.