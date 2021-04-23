Zach Wilson Reportedly Spoke With Ex-Jets QB’s About Playing For Jets

Nothing is etched in stone just yet, but all signs indicate that Zach Wilson will be a New York Jet by the end of next week.

With that in mind, the presumptive No. 2 overall pick has reportedly reached out to some Jets quarterbacks of years past. According to NFL Network insider Aditi Kinkhabwala, Wilson has spoken with Chad Pennington, Josh McCown and Mark Sanchez to pick their brains about what it’s like to play in New York.

Together, these three former QBs span almost the entirety of Jets football history for the past two decades.

Pennington was selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and played with the team until 2007. Just two years later, Sanchez was picked up with the No. 5 overall pick — sticking with the franchise until 2013. McCown, the NFL journeyman, was the most recent of the three veterans — playing in New York for two seasons in 2017-18.

Combining their three Jets careers, Pennington, Sanchez and McCown logged a 70-69 overall record as starters.

Wilson will have to do a little bit better than that if he wants to live up to the expectations set in front of him. Set to join the roster as QB1 at the start of the 2021 season, the former BYU standout has already been labeled the savior of the Jets franchise.

While his talent and potential are undeniable, he has a lot stacked against him if he’s selected by New York next week: inexperience against elite competition, a rookie head coach, a weak offensive line and no primary offensive weapons.

Hopefully these quarterback vets gave him some insight on how to deal with this issues.

Wilson is all set to hear his name called on Thursday, Apr. 29.