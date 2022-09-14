Zach Wilson Returns To Practice: NFL World Reacts
The New York Jets welcomed back a familiar face on Wednesday.
Starting quarterback Zach Wilson was back at practice for the first time since he got injured during the preseason.
Wilson was seen doing some drills with his feet while holding a football.
The fact that he's back at practice is great news, though he's not expected to play this Sunday or next Sunday for the Jets.
There's a chance that he could be back for the Week 4 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that will all depend upon how his rehab continues to go.
Even though Wilson is still on the mend, Jets fans are excited that he's already back at practice.
Joe Flacco will start this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.