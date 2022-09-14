Zach Wilson Returns To Practice: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New York Jets welcomed back a familiar face on Wednesday.

Starting quarterback Zach Wilson was back at practice for the first time since he got injured during the preseason.

Wilson was seen doing some drills with his feet while holding a football.

The fact that he's back at practice is great news, though he's not expected to play this Sunday or next Sunday for the Jets.

There's a chance that he could be back for the Week 4 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that will all depend upon how his rehab continues to go.

Even though Wilson is still on the mend, Jets fans are excited that he's already back at practice.

Joe Flacco will start this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.