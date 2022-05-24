Zach Wilson Reveals How Much He Weighs This Season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson has put on some weight during the offseason.

Wilson spoke to reporters on Tuesday during OTAs and confirmed that he's gained 13 pounds since the end of last season. He's now up to 221 pounds heading into minicamp next month.

Wilson is likely hoping that this makes a difference for him heading into his sophomore campaign.

He struggled as a rookie after finishing with 2,234 yards through the air, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

The Jets finished with a lowly record of 4-13, but are hoping to be closer to .500 this season.

New York also went out and got more weapons for Wilson heading into the 2022 season. The Jets were able to draft receiver Garrett Wilson in the first round, plus have Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, and Elijah Moore at Wilson's disposal.

It'll be fascinating to see how their offense performs when the season starts.