Zach Wilson Reveals If He's Going To Change His Playing Style

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is officially cleared for takeoff to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Wilson missed the first three games of the season after suffering a meniscus injury in his right knee while scrambling in the preseason. The same knee that forced him to miss time last season.

But don't expect the former second overall pick to change his play style post-knee surgery.

Telling ESPN.com's Rich Cimini:

I’m full go. I’m going to play ball how I can. If somebody comes up, [I’ll] make somebody miss, get out on the edge, extend plays when I need to, hang in the pocket. I’m playing exactly how I should be.

On Wednesday, Wilson had his first full practice in seven weeks. “It’s the happiest I’ve been in a month,” the 23-year-old said.

He'll look to bring the Jets to .500 with a big road win in the Burgh.