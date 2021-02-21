Zach Wilson’s College Coach Has Simple Message For NFL Teams

Zach Wilson’s outstanding 2020 season quickly earned him the reputation as one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft.

While much of the talk about prospective NFL QBs has revolved around Trevor Lawrence, Wilson has all but solidified himself as the second best option. A few analysts even have the BYU star heading to the New York Jets with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

As Wilson’s head coach through his entire collegiate career, Kalani Sitake has long been a supporter of the young QB’s game. In an interview with the New York Post, Sitake gave his advice to any team looking to draft his former quarterback.

“Draft him, and find out,” Sitake said. “I recruited him, and I recruited him late, and it’s one of the best decisions I ever made. . . . I’m excited to see where the next stop’ll be for him, because I think he’ll do really, really well there.”

Coming out of high school in 2018, Wilson didn’t exactly jump out as a top recruit. With very few big name offers, Sitake and the BYU program took a shot on the 3-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, UT.

Saying this decision paid off would be an understatement. In his third and final season with the Cougars, Wilson lit up the NCAA with 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions through 12 games.

In addition to his incredible stats, Sitake believes Wilson has the drive and commitment to thrive at the next level.

“On a football field, he’s a guy that could easily be a coach right now,” Sitake said. “You want a guy to be highly competitive, but not a lot of people are willing to sacrifice and put in the time to prepare like he is.

“Imagine a player who loves the game of football and when I’m working late nights, he’s here as well. And then when I’m watching film, he’ll come in and watch film with the coaching staff and hang out. He lives for ball, that’s what he does, and he’s a great student of the game, and his work ethic’s unbelievable, and his teammates love him.”

While plenty of people are high on Wilson right now, the QB also has his fair share of doubters. Many analysts note the BYU quarterback’s lack of size and quality of competition as potential NFL weaknesses.

Sitake believes Wilson has what it takes to prove his doubters wrong.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Sitake said. “He’s not gonna worry about the naysayers. There’s always gonna be doubters, and he’s proven a lot of doubters wrong. But he’s not gonna worry about that stuff, he’s just gonna go out and work hard and do his best, and then he’s gonna have a smile on his face, he’ll handle any kind of pressure that’s thrown at him, and he’s gonna make the most of it.”

What team will be the first to take a shot on the talented young QB?