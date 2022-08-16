Zach Wilson's Surgery Was Successful: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Some welcome news for Jets fans.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, "Zach Wilson's arthroscopic knee surgery was deemed a success."

Adding, "There were no surprises from the original diagnosis. They won't put him on the field until he's 100%, but good news for the Jets."

The NFL world reacted to Wilson's successful procedure on social media.

"Joe Flacco in line to start Week 1 vs Ravens until Wilson is 'fully ready,'" reported ABC's Ryan Field.

"No surgical instruments left behind!" tweeted Andrew Brandt.

"No specific timeline for Wilson's return, but the fact that there were no surprises from the original diagnosis (meniscus tear) suggests it won't be an extended period on the sideline," Cimini followed-up.

"Still Waiting For The Day When The Dr Goes 'Ahhhhhhh, Yeah We Fudged This One Up. Hope They Give up A Redo!'"

"A reprieve," said Mike Greenberg. "Spotlight got bright *before* the injury the other night. On the quarterback, and the coaching."

Zach Wilson and the Jets aren't out of the water just yet, but its good to know the injury isn't more significant than originally feared.