Zendaya Watching Serena Williams: Sports World Reacts

The stars are out in New York to watch Serena Williams compete in her second-round match of the U.S. Open.

Among this group of celebrity patrons is Hollywood movie star Zendaya.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this celebrity sighting at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Flawlessly cool and utterly gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"WE LOVE TO SEE IT," another said.

Zendaya isn't the only big-name celebrity in attendance for tonight's match. Tiger Woods, Spike Lee, Billie Jean King, Dionne Warwick, Jason Collins, Amy Schneider Anthony Anderson, Bella and Gigi Hadid, La La Anthony, Chelsea Handler and Steve Nash are also in the stadium for tonight's event, per The New York Times.

Just like her opening-round match on Monday, Serena Williams has drawn this star-studded crowd under some historic circumstances. Retiring after this season comes to a close, this could be the last singles match of the 40-year-old athlete's all-time great career.

Williams is facing off against the women's No. 2 seed, Estonian star Anett Kontaveit.