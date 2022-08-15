Zion Williamson Comparison Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 7: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans attempts to dunk a ball during a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It's been a noisy past 365 days for Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

The former top overall pick missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a foot injury. And as concerns about his weight and injury prone label began to grow louder, some even wondered if the 22-year-old was a bust.

In a recent interview with GQ, Williamson compared his path to the famed anime character Naruto:

No matter what the world is saying, I have to remember that I am who I am and stay true to that. That's what Naruto did, and that's what I'm going to do. ... For a while nobody took Naruto seriously. And then he went and trained with [Master Shinobi] Jiraiya for three years, right? And he came back at 16 years old, goated.

Zion's comparison got a ton of reaction on social media.

"This [expletive] is so embarrassing," one user tweeted.

"Goku better, legacy points deducted," another replied.

"Pelicans will have a great," another said.

"Better than Ja."

"Zion finna be a force this season."

Pelicans fans can only hope the comparison is apt.