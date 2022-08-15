Zion Williamson Comparison Going Viral: NBA World Reacts
It's been a noisy past 365 days for Pelicans star Zion Williamson.
The former top overall pick missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a foot injury. And as concerns about his weight and injury prone label began to grow louder, some even wondered if the 22-year-old was a bust.
In a recent interview with GQ, Williamson compared his path to the famed anime character Naruto:
No matter what the world is saying, I have to remember that I am who I am and stay true to that. That's what Naruto did, and that's what I'm going to do. ... For a while nobody took Naruto seriously. And then he went and trained with [Master Shinobi] Jiraiya for three years, right? And he came back at 16 years old, goated.
Zion's comparison got a ton of reaction on social media.
"This [expletive] is so embarrassing," one user tweeted.
"Goku better, legacy points deducted," another replied.
"Pelicans will have a great," another said.
"Better than Ja."
"Zion finna be a force this season."
Pelicans fans can only hope the comparison is apt.