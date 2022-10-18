Zion Williamson Has 2-Word Message Before The NBA Season

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 12: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during warm ups before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on October 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

In just over 24 hours, the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans will face off in the season-opener for both teams.

Pelicans star and former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson hasn't played for the team since May 4, 2021. He missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, but is ready for this season.

As evidenced by his outfit choice this week, Williamson is "back."

"I'm back," Zion's shirt read on Tuesday afternoon.

Before the matchup takes place, Nets star Kevin Durant knows the team will have its hands full when facing Willamson.

"Excitement," Durant said of Williamson being back, via ESPN. "Athleticism. Somebody that can put up points pretty fast. It's a matchup problem for a lot of people, so we got our work cut out [with] him, and then you got two other scorers behind him [in Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum] that can score from all levels. So we got our work cut out for us, but it's going to be exciting times when guys get healthy, especially the marquee guys in this league."

New Orleans and Brooklyn tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.