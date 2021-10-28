NBA World Reacts To Latest Zion Williamson News

It doesn’t sound like Zion Williamson is going to be playing basketball anytime soon.

The New Orleans Pelicans star forward is still working his way back from a foot injury. General manager David Griffin shared the latest on Williamson’s status with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth.

The latest update doesn’t sound very encouraging.

“David Griffin told me that Zion is expected to get scans on his right foot by the end of this week and that will dictate how they progress from one stage to the next. Right now he hasn’t been cleared to play, he is doing one on none, no explosive work, running just straight lines,” she reported on Wednesday evening.

“He also told they have been in lockstep with his recovery process and they are just waiting for the bone to heal properly.”

Williamson has been one of the best young stars in the NBA, but the former No. 1 overall pick needs to stay healthy.

Several notable NBA big men have dealt with foot injuries. Greg Oden, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, had his career derailed due to foot issues.

Of course, it’s far too early to make that kind of comparison for Williamson, but at this point, it’s fair to wonder about his durability.

“Doesn’t sound like a player who will be returning anytime soon. Jones fracture and surgery have difficulty with healing and often take longer in recovery,” one fan tweeted.

Williamson’s weight reportedly grew to more than 300 pounds over the offseason. He reportedly played in the 285-pounds range last season.

Bleacher Report had the details:

When he joined the Pelicans’ recent preseason trip to Minnesota, several league personnel on hand were struck by his heavier appearance than his listed playing weight last season of 284 pounds. “I know Zion at 280, and he was not 280,” said one observer. “These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues,” said one Western Conference executive.

Williamson has still been dominant when healthy, averaging 27 points, 7 rebounds and nearly 4 assists per game last season.

Hopefully we’ll see him back on the floor soon.