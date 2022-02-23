The Spun

Zion Williamson Rumors Are Swirling: NBA World Reacts

Zion Williamson on the court in his NBA debut.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 22: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

There’s growing speculation that injured Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson could want out of New Orleans.

Upon arrival after draft day, it never seemed like the high-flying forward really lit up when talking about playing in NOLA. Especially after seeing how glowingly he spoke of the Knicks and Madison Square Garden.

On Wednesday, former NBA player and media personality Matt Barnes spoke about Zion’s situation via NBA Today.

“I don’t think Zion wants to be there…” Barned said. “There’s been rumblings, not from him but from his family, from the jump. And it’s hard for small market teams to keep young superstars.”

Barnes’ comments got plenty of play on NBA Twitter as the Zion rumors continue to swirl.

“I’m thankful everyday to have Giannis on my basketball team,” a Bucks fan said.

“NY is inevitable my guy.”

“He didn’t want to be there since the Pelicans won the draft lottery,” said a Washington fan.

“The Pels are a garbage org…but you also have to pay your dues and get a little bit of sweat equity first,” another user said. “There’s a line at which player empowerment is disproportionate to what’s been put in — we had sympathy for KG/Bron/AD/etc. since they put in the work before asking out.”

“Not when the player doesn’t quit after a year,” another laughed. “Giannis, Dame, Ja, Steph, all stayed with their teams.”

“If New Orleans can’t keep a young star in that kind of city, but Minneapolis and Sacramento can keep theirs, then I’m not sure the issue is with small markets.”

There are certainly growing red-flags around this entire situation. Especially as it seems more and more apparent that Zion will be shut down for the season healing his foot injury.

