Zion Williamson Shirt Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: NBA Prospect Zion Williamson is introduced before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, Zion Williamson is expected to make his long-awaited return to the court this coming season. But this week he went viral for a more playful reason.

During a recent Summer League game, Zion was chilling on the sidelines wearing a unique outfit. He was wearing a Duke bucket hat and a t-shirt paying tribute to Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

But perhaps the most notable thing about the photo was his incredible smile. Zion was clearly having a ball while chilling on the sidelines during the game.

NBA fans loved seeing Zion rocking the Duke shirt and looking so happy. Some are saying that this is the year he's finally going to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs:

In his first two seasons, Zion Williamson started just 85 games. But he was impactful in those games, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Zion proved to be invaluable for the Pelicans whenever he was on the court. During the 2020-21 season, the Pelicans went 29-32 with him but just 2-9 without him. Zion made his first All-Star game that year.

But if injuries keep hindering him, no amount of growth is going to be good enough.

Pelicans fans and general NBA fans are all going to be watching with great anticipation for when he finally returns to the court.