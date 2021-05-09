Churchill Downs Releases Statement On Today’s News

The horse racing world is in a stir on Sunday after news that Medina Spirit, the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, tested positive for a banned substance.

Medina Spirit won the prestigious race at Churchill Downs last weekend. Now, because of the failed post-race test, the horse could have its crown stripped.

In addition, Medina Spirit’s legendary trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended immediately from Churchill Downs, the track announced a short time ago.

“We will await the conclusion of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s investigation before taking further steps,” the statement from Churchill Downs said.

BREAKING: Famed racing horse trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended immediately from entering any horses at Churchill Downs racetrack in Kentucky, after his horse, Medina Spirit, who won the recent Kentucky Derby, failed a post race drug test. pic.twitter.com/l7Yf3jz15B — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 9, 2021

According to reports, Medina Spirit tested positive for Betamethasone, a corticosteroid. This is the latest instance of a doping controversy involving one of Baffert’s horses.

“Baffert said Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone, double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing, in a postrace sample,” according to ESPN.

If the findings of the investigation are upheld, Mandaloun will be declared the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The horse finished a half-length out of first last Saturday.