Insane Final Score At High School Football State Playoff Game

There’s high-scoring football, and then there’s what happened in the semifinals of the Iowa eight-man high school football state tournament today.

The game between Montezuma and St. Mary’s, Remsen kicked off just after 9 a.m. CT. The two teams apparently got out of bed this morning ready to score…and score…and score.

At the end of a four-hour touchdown extravaganza, St. Mary’s emerged a winner by a final score of 108-94. Yes, you read that correctly.

The two teams combined for 29 touchdowns, 1,497 yards of total offense and a state-record 202 total points. Winning quarterback Blaine Harpenau rushed for 354 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 134 yards and four additional scores.

His counterpart Eddie Burgess accounted for 689 passing yards and 13 total touchdowns in a losing effort.

Final: St. Mary’s, Remsen 108, Montezuma 94. This Eight-Player semifinal is the highest combined point total in #iahsfb history (202). Hawks set a single-team playoff scoring record and advance to next week’s final.

🏈 https://t.co/dTu0lf7gxG pic.twitter.com/pov1RTHqwN — IHSAA (@IHSAA) November 12, 2020

Look, we know that eight-man football can look a little different, but this is an insane amount of offense. We can only imagine what the fans in attendance thought.

St. Mary’s moves on to the Iowa eight-man championship game, where it will face the winner of Don Bosco and Fremont-Mills. We’ll see how much more offense the Hawks have left after today.