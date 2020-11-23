Jeopardy! Announces First Interim Host When Production Resumes

Next week, the popular television game show Jeopardy! will begin its first production of new episodes since the death of Alex Trebek.

Trebek, the beloved host of the show, tragically passed away two weeks ago at the age of 80. He had been stricken with cancer for some time.

There has been widespread speculation about how Jeopardy! will try to replace the irreplaceable Trebek. We now have an idea about what the plan is.

When production starts next Monday, legendary Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will guest host. He’ll be followed by several other guest hosts who have yet to be announced.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved.”

In all honesty, this is probably the best move considering the circumstances. No one person can adequately fill Trebek’s shoes, so it makes sense to give multiple people a chance in the spotlight.

Maybe Jeopardy! will eventually settle on a long-term host, but for now, this is the plan.