Legendary Champion James Holzhauer Sends Message To Alex Trebek

American received some gut-wrenching news this afternoon with the passing of Alex Trebek following a lengthy bout with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, who was 80 years old, became an icon during his longtime run as the host of Jeopardy!. He continued to host while sick, serving as an inspiration to millions.

One of those who was touched by Trebek was James Holzhauer, the record-setting Jeopardy! performer who won 32 consecutive games on the show back in 2019. Holzhauer tweeted a lovely tribute to Trebek this afternoon.

“It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life,” Holzhauer wrote. “You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.”

Any death from cancer is brutal and tragic, but in the case of Trebek, it’s like losing a member of your extended family.

We’re not sure if we ever heard anyone say a bad word about the man during his decades on television. He was pretty much universally beloved, which makes his death hit that much harder.

Rest in peace, Alex.