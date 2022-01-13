Logan Paul Reveals Crazy $3.5 Million Pokemon Scam

YouTube star Logan Paul might need to start training for another boxing match in the near future if he wants to recoup his losses on a multi-million dollar scam.

Paul recently paid $3.5 million for a box of unopened Pokemon that had been authenticated by the Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE). But after opening the box to show his fans what was inside, it turned out to be worthless G.I. Joe cards instead.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network pointed out that a single box of first edition Pokemon cards costs $400,000 these days. But a box of the G.I. Joe cards that Logan Paul uncovered is worth just $30. Suffice it to say, Paul lost a lot of money on his “investment.”

A single box of first edition Pokemon costs about $400,000. A single box of 1991 GI Joe Trading cards, which were stuffed in the Logan Paul Pokemon boxes, cost $30 a box. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 13, 2022

But BBCE has suffered massive backlash from customers. The company asserts that it made the authentication in good faith, but their reputation has taken a big hit today.

BBCE, which authenticated the $3.5 million Logan Paul Pokemon box that turned out to be fake: "We are re-evaluating our approach to sealed cases going forward." Question is how many past customers will come back to them?https://t.co/lNKhpWJayX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 13, 2022

The loss isn’t going to affect Paul’s bottom line too much. He makes substantially more than $3.5 million per year with all of his ventures and investments.

But it looks like he’s going to get his money back anyway. Rovell reported that the reseller of the box has agreed to repay Paul in full and is seeking to get repaid for his own $2.7 million purchase of the scam box.

However deep this rabbit hole of reselling goes,, someone is going to have a lot of explaining to do.

UPDATE: Matt Allen, who sold what turned out to be a fake Pokemon case to @LoganPaul for $3.5 million says he has reimbursed Paul in full. He is waiting to get paid by @shopmeelypops, who he bought the case from for $2.7M. https://t.co/lNKhpWJayX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 13, 2022

Will BBCE be able to recover from the Logan Paul Pokemon scam?