Logan Paul Reveals Crazy $3.5 Million Pokemon Scam

Floyd Mayweather v Logan PaulMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 06: Logan Paul wears a Charizard Pokemon card chain as he enters the ring for his contracted exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

YouTube star Logan Paul might need to start training for another boxing match in the near future if he wants to recoup his losses on a multi-million dollar scam.

Paul recently paid $3.5 million for a box of unopened Pokemon that had been authenticated by the Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE). But after opening the box to show his fans what was inside, it turned out to be worthless G.I. Joe cards instead.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network pointed out that a single box of first edition Pokemon cards costs $400,000 these days. But a box of the G.I. Joe cards that Logan Paul uncovered is worth just $30. Suffice it to say, Paul lost a lot of money on his “investment.”

But BBCE has suffered massive backlash from customers. The company asserts that it made the authentication in good faith, but their reputation has taken a big hit today.

The loss isn’t going to affect Paul’s bottom line too much. He makes substantially more than $3.5 million per year with all of his ventures and investments.

But it looks like he’s going to get his money back anyway. Rovell reported that the reseller of the box has agreed to repay Paul in full and is seeking to get repaid for his own $2.7 million purchase of the scam box.

However deep this rabbit hole of reselling goes,, someone is going to have a lot of explaining to do.

Will BBCE be able to recover from the Logan Paul Pokemon scam?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.