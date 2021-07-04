The Spun

Look: Sports Fans React To Joey Chestnut’s Nickname

Joey Chestnut eating hot dogs.NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut reacts after competing during the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Joey Chestnut won the contest, eating a Coney Island record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut is aiming to make history at the annual Nathan’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest this afternoon.

Chestnut has won the competition the last five years and 13 times overall. Today he’s aiming to break his own record of 75 hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes.

Of the many people tuning in to see if Chestnut can top his personal best, plenty of them have taken note of the 37-year-old’s nickname: Glizzy Gladiator.

If you’re unfamiliar, “glizzy” has become slang for a hot dog, after being used as another name for a Glock handgun for many years. Hearing Chestnut being called “Glizzy Gladiator” on ESPN has a lot of people either cracking up or shaking their heads.

The 2021 Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is underway on ESPN and the ESPN App.

How will the “Glizzy Gladiator” fare this afternoon? Tune in and find out.


