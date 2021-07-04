Look: Sports Fans React To Joey Chestnut’s Nickname

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut is aiming to make history at the annual Nathan’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest this afternoon.

Chestnut has won the competition the last five years and 13 times overall. Today he’s aiming to break his own record of 75 hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes.

Of the many people tuning in to see if Chestnut can top his personal best, plenty of them have taken note of the 37-year-old’s nickname: Glizzy Gladiator.

If you’re unfamiliar, “glizzy” has become slang for a hot dog, after being used as another name for a Glock handgun for many years. Hearing Chestnut being called “Glizzy Gladiator” on ESPN has a lot of people either cracking up or shaking their heads.

They really call this man Joey Chestnut the Glizzy Gladiator bro 😭?! pic.twitter.com/gzjqfeOTgu — Charles🥶🌍 (@TreRamsey2) July 4, 2021

Glizzy Gladiator is ready pic.twitter.com/8rkxpBBEcr — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 4, 2021

“ has the glizzy gladiator Joey Chestnut been a more impressive athlete over the last decade than lebron ? We discuss next on undisputed “ pic.twitter.com/XjzZCCXSNY — jw (@iam_johnw2) July 4, 2021

Only one true Glizzy Gladiator pic.twitter.com/cu6kYR8kyw — Razzball (@Razzball) July 4, 2021

espn calling joey the Glizzy Gladiator just made me spit up my drink — Soup Queen (taylor’s version) (@swarlez) July 4, 2021

I know ESPN didn’t just refer to Joey Chestnut as the “glizzy gladiator” 😭😭😭 — Da(Baby)Kota (@YoungKotak) July 4, 2021

The 2021 Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is underway on ESPN and the ESPN App.

How will the “Glizzy Gladiator” fare this afternoon? Tune in and find out.