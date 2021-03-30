Report: Nike Is Suing Company Over Controversial ‘Blood’ Shoes

Just a few days after Lil Nas X announced a shoe collaboration with Brooklyn-based company MSCHF Product Studio, Nike is reportedly stepping in to take legal action. According to TMZ, the major footwear producer is suing MSCHF for copyright infringement and dilution over the release of the highly controversial “Satan Shoes.”

The move comes after Nike spoke about against the “blood shoes” earlier this week. Despite featuring a noticeable Swoosh on the side of the custom Nike Air Max 97s, the sports apparel conglomerate denied any involvement in the project.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” the company said in a statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The lawsuit reportedly claims that MSCHF designers made modifications to the iconic Nike shoe, but failed to remove the company’s primary logo. Without approval from Nike, the lawsuit claims that the smaller company is committing trademark infringement, per TMZ.

Lil Nas X announced the shoe drop earlier this week. The pair of shoes will apparently contain one drop of human blood in the red sole, along with a pentagram pendent and other Satanic references. 666 pairs will be made and reportedly run for $1,018 per pair after opening sales on Monday.

BREAKING: Nike is suing MSCHF over the @LilNasX "Satan Shoes" for copyright infringement and dilution. pic.twitter.com/lEL6DIVyOD — SAINT (@saint) March 29, 2021

Lil Nas X, who rose to fame with the 2019 hit “Old Town Road”, has caught wind of the legal action and took to Twitter to share his reaction. The 21-year-old musician was not a named defendant in the Nike lawsuit, so should be largely unaffected by the proceedings.

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Multiple sports personalities and athletes also spoke out against the shoe after its announcement earlier this week. Projected No. 1 pick and former Clemson football star Trevor Lawrence was among them.

“Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh,” Lawrence tweeted on Sunday, in reference to shoe’s design.

According to TMZ, Nike is asking a judge to block all sales of the controversial shoe.