Report: The Preakness Makes Decision On Medina Spirit

Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will reportedly be allowed to run in the Preakness Stakes this coming weekend after testing positive for the steroid betamethasone following its win in at Churchill Downs.

The attorney for Medina Spirit’s legendary trainer Bob Baffert announced a short time ago that an agreement has been reached allowing the two-year-old colt the opportunity to race at Pimlico this Saturday. Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win is currently under appeal.

After previously blaming “cancel culture” and offering up a ridiculous excuse involving cough syrup and urine-covered hay, Baffert admitted earlier today that Medina Spirit received anti-fungal treatment that contained the banned corticosteroid.

“While we do not know definitively that this was the source of the alleged 21 picograms found in Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample, and our investigation is continuing, I have been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could explain the test results,” Baffert said in a statement, via the Courier-Journal. “As such, I wanted to be forthright about this fact as soon as I learned of this information.”

Per Bob Baffert’s attorney, an agreement has been reached to allow Medina Spirit and Concert Tour to run in the Preakness Stakes. Will submit to pre-race testing. More to come … pic.twitter.com/ToByD4aepN — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) May 11, 2021

Baffert is currently banned indefinitely from racing at Churchill Downs. In the meantime, Medina Spirit will be one of nine horses competing for the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown on Saturday.

Post time for the 2021 Preakness Stakes is set for 6:50 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course.

You can catch the race on NBC.