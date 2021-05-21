Video: Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Stretchered Off After Scary Hit

Earlier: We just had a horrifying moment in tonight’s Maple Leafs-Canadiens NHL playoff game involving Toronto center John Tavares.

Midway through the first period of Game 1 this evening, Tavares was innocently checked to the ice near the blue line by Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot. The play was totally legal, and didn’t appear to be of any major concern.

However, while Tavares was down, he was accidentally hit in the head by the knee of Canadiens forward Corey Perry, who was skating by. Tavares was immediately shaken up and attended to by medical personnel.

Tavares tried to sit up on the ice, but as he did, he immediately began collapsing backwards in clear distress. A stretcher was eventually brought out.

WARNING: The video below is very graphic. Don’t watch if you’re not comfortable.

This is extremely serious. Hoping that John Tavares is okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/ZeB2sS1jnV — UNB! Sports NHL (@unbsportsnhl) May 21, 2021

Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being approached by teammates and opponents alike.

Thankfully, he raised a thumbs up to the crowd as he was wheeled into the tunnel.

The #leafs players came over to wish John Tavares well, as did Corey Perry and Carey Price. pic.twitter.com/PHzKCszf0Q — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 21, 2021

Tavares with the thumbs up as he leaves the ice in a stretcher. 👍🏻 #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/eQGLRPjSft — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) May 21, 2021

This was incredibly frightening to watch. Hopefully Tavares is okay.

We’ll pass along any updates we have when they become available.

Update: Tavares has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Leafs confirm John Tavares has been transported to hospital. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2021

On the ice, the Leafs and Canadiens are currently tied at 1 in the second period.