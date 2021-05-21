The Spun

Video: Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Stretchered Off After Scary Hit

Earlier: We just had a horrifying moment in tonight’s Maple Leafs-Canadiens NHL playoff game involving Toronto center John Tavares.

Midway through the first period of Game 1 this evening, Tavares was innocently checked to the ice near the blue line by Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot. The play was totally legal, and didn’t appear to be of any major concern.

However, while Tavares was down, he was accidentally hit in the head by the knee of Canadiens forward Corey Perry, who was skating by. Tavares was immediately shaken up and attended to by medical personnel.

Tavares tried to sit up on the ice, but as he did, he immediately began collapsing backwards in clear distress. A stretcher was eventually brought out.

WARNING: The video below is very graphic. Don’t watch if you’re not comfortable.

Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being approached by teammates and opponents alike.

Thankfully, he raised a thumbs up to the crowd as he was wheeled into the tunnel.

This was incredibly frightening to watch. Hopefully Tavares is okay.

We’ll pass along any updates we have when they become available.

Update: Tavares has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

On the ice, the Leafs and Canadiens are currently tied at 1 in the second period.


