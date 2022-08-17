Video Of Jake Paul Taking Batting Practice Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 23: Jake Paul and his girlfriend Julia Rose attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at FTX Arena on December 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jake Paul has developed into a pretty good boxer inside the ring; but he may need to start spending some more time in the batting cages.

A video of Paul taking a few swings ahead of Tuesday night's Marlins-Padres game is going viral. Why? Because it kind of looks like he's never swung a bat.

Paul has some work to do.

Baseball fans are having some fun with this one.

"Baseball is one of the only sports that makes athletic people look unathletic," one fan wrote.

"Take a professional baseball player and put them in any other sport and they will look, at least, passable. Can’t say the same for any other sports’ athletes," a Twitter user wrote.

"So obviously Jake Paul has never swung a baseball bat before but seeing this I'm not sure he's ever seen the game before. @50cent looks like Cy Young compared to this," another fan commented.

Jake Paul made it in boxing. Something tells us he doesn't have a career in baseball, though.