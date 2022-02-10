Video: Wild Celebrity Brawl At Bowling Alley In Los Angeles

Fights and brawls can take place at almost sports venue for everything from serious gripes to a spilled drink. But a recent brawl at a Los Angeles bowling alley took on some added interest when Grammy nominated rapper DaBaby got involved.

A video released by TMZ shows Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, known professionally as “DaBaby,” allegedly getting into a brawl with a man identified as Brandon Bills at a local bowling alley. Bills is the brother of rapper Danielle Leigh Curiel, knows as “DaniLeigh,” and the mother of DaBaby’s child.

It’s hard to tell what led to the first punch. The two quickly starting trading blows and DaBaby’s friends joined in as they started duking it out on the bowling alley lanes.

The slick bowling alleys caused the group to start slipping and sliding as they were fighting. But in the end, Bills was taken down by his hair and left shirtless and bloodied.

As scary (or amusing) as the brawl was, it looks like there could be some serious consequences for DaBaby in the future. According to TMZ, law enforcement are now investigating him for assault with a deadly weapon.

Per the report, DaBaby allegedly kicked Bills in the head while he was on the ground. That could potentially elevate the seriousness of the charges.

This isn’t the first time DaBaby has found himself in trouble with the law, though. He pled guilty to carrying a concealed weapon in 2019 after a self-defense shooting left a 19-year-old dead. DaBaby has also been investigated on charges of robbery and battery in the past.

The 30-year-old rapper rose to national prominence in 2019 with his debut studio album, Baby on Baby. His song “Suge” earned him his first two Grammy nominations.

DaBaby has six career Grammy nominations and has two pending nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.