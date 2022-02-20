Watch: Insane Softball Home Run Robbing Is Going Viral

It is always fun to see an outfielder soar above the wall to rob a home run. In the case of LSU softball’s Ciara Briggs, she went over it.

Briggs, the Tigers’ centerfielder, actually went over and through the fence this afternoon to rob Texas Tech catcher Molly Grumbo of a home run in the top of the seventh inning. If Grumbo’s blast cleared the fence, it would have trimmed LSU’s lead to 2-1.

Instead, Briggs made the sensational catch and helped preserve a 2-0 victory, which moved the Tigers to 6-5 on the young season.

Check out the web gem below.

Prior to her shining display of glove work, Briggs went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored one of LSU’s two runs. So far, she’s second on the team with a .382 batting average and leads the Tigers with eight runs scores.

Not a bad start to the year for the Yorba Linda, Calif. native.