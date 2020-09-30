A Former WWE Star Is Threatening Ezekiel Elliott

Ever since he entered the NFL, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been known for his “feed me” routine.

In fact, Elliott has been doing the same thing since his days at Ohio State. However, his recent foray into trying to copyright the phrase has triggered a battle with a former WWE star.

Elliott got a tattoo that read “feed me” on his stomach, which he displayed at a touchdown this season. That angered former WWE wrestler Ryback, who claims he owns the trademark for the phrase.

Ryback then threatened to tie Elliott up in court over a fight for the right to the trademark. “I’ll tie him up for years,” Ryback said this week in a video on YouTube.

“He ain’t using it. So he better get a good tattoo artist to go have him cover that sh***y tattoo up on his stomach.”

The wrestler made it clear he’s not happy with Elliott, whom he suggests stole the phrase from him. TMZ noted Elliott is a “wrestling fanatic.”

“This is exactly my phrase,” Ryback said. “It’s exactly. And it’s the same meaning. And that will cause confusion. I think it’s low-life, scum s**t, quite frankly.”

“You’re literally trying to latch onto somebody else’s brand and then take it and make it your own. It’s like, come on, be a little more creative.”

Who will win the trademark battle?