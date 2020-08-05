A Former WWE Star May Have Just Confessed To Murder On Facebook

The craziest stories in the worlds of sports and entertainment always seem to come from professional wrestling.

The latest bit of insanity comes from former WWE superstar Marty Jannetty. On Wednesday, Jannetty took to Facebook and appeared to confess to making a person “disappear”.

“I never told no one this… I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a [expletive] that worked there and he put his hands on me,” Jannetty wrote. “He dragged me around the back of the building… you already know what he was gonna try to do.

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear. They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochee River…”

Jannetty goes on to make a series of thinly-veiled threats to the person in the photos he posted.

Marty Jannetty woke up today and decided to casually confess to a murder. pic.twitter.com/l8yGSq17oO — Mikey (@BLPMikey) August 5, 2020

There’s an awful lot to unpack here, not the least of which is the potential danger the person in his photos might be in.

For starters, on top of using a vile slur, he basically confesses to killing a person – at the age of 13. But the fact that he says it was the “first time” he made a person disappear definitely implies that there are others.

The 60-year-old Jannetty has been wrestling since the mid-1980s. He is perhaps most famous for his tag team accolades with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Whether Jannetty is pulling our legs or being completely serious here, this story is definitely one for VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring.