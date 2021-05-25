Adnan Virk Releases Statement On His Departure From WWE

Adnan Virk has been all over the airwaves since his departure from ESPN, landing a number of high-profile gigs. One of those—his time as play-by-play for the WWE—is coming to a very abrupt close.

In early April, it was announced that Virk would take over play-by-play duties for WWE Raw, one of the company’s major weekly shows. Less than two months in, and the two sides have agreed to part ways.

The company called the decision mutual, and thanked Virk for his work in a very brief release. He shared the announcement, indicating that his other jobs and family obligations made the weekly travel “a grind.”

“Thanks to WWE for a wonderful opportunity,” Virk wrote on Twitter. “The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company, especially Corey Graves and Byron Saxton for being such fantastic teammates.”

Around the same time that Virk was hired to replace Tom Phillips on WWE Raw, he signed on with Dan Le Batard’s new media company Meadowlark. His “Cinephile” podcast joined the Meadowlark network, and he makes appearances on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, a familiar role for him dating back to the group’s time at ESPN.

Adnan Virk was let go by the Worldwide Leader in 2019, after allegedly leaking confidential network information to outside media. He had been at ESPN since 2010.

After his ESPN departure, one of Virk’s first new jobs was with DAZN, for which he was hired by former ESPN president John Skipper, who went on to launch Meadowlark with Le Batard.

On top of Meadowlark and DAZN, Virk does work for MLB Network and NHL Network, and hosts “The GM Shuffle” podcast with former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi. Needless to say, he has plenty on his plate, even with the WWE gig in the rearview mirror.