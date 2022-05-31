Alexa Bliss Has Winning Streak Going: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Alexa Bliss attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp)

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss kept her winning streak alive on Monday night, defeating Doudrop in the latest episode of RAW.

Bliss made her return to RAW on May 9, beating Sonya Deville via pinfall. She then followed up that match with another win over Deville on May 16.

On May 23, Bliss proved her winning streak wasn't a fluke by taking down Nikki A.S.H. in a high-flying match.

As for Bliss' victory over Doudrop, she showed the wrestling universe that she belongs back in the title picture. At least that's what fans think.

"Keep the streak leading to a championship," a wrestling fan tweeted.

"No ring rust at all," another fan wrote.

"Can y'all believe I read someone say she was booked as a jobber a while ago," a third fan said.

It's unclear what WWE's plans for Bliss are at this time. Make no mistake though, she's turning more and more heads as the weeks go by.

Bliss should be back in action next Monday on RAW.