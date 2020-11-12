Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins: A History Of Their Relationship

The WWE has produced plenty of household names over the past couple of years, but very few have been able to accomplish what Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have in such a short period of time.

Whenever Lynch officially decides to walk away from the ring, she’ll go down as one of the pioneers of the women’s division. Her charismatic persona made her a fan favorite as soon as she was elevated to the WWE’s main roster.

Rollins, meanwhile, has proven to be the most versatile wrestler the company has. It doesn’t matter if he’s performing as a singles competitor or part of a tag team, the Grand Slam champion always delivers a strong performance.

While they’re certainly superstars on their own, Lynch and Rollins have gained even more popularity due to their relationship away from the ring. They went public with their relationship in May of 2019.

Before we dive into their relationship, let’s look back at their wrestling careers thus far.

When did Becky Lynch become a star in the WWE?

Lynch’s rise to stardom didn’t happen overnight. She spent several years on the independent circuit scrapping for her chance to make it to the WWE. It wasn’t until 2013 when she signed a two-year developmental deal with the world’s most famous wrestling company.

After earning the company’s trust in NXT, Lynch finally made her WWE debut in July of 2015 alongside Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. That trio actually started a revolution for the women’s division.

Just like any other company, Lynch had to work her way up the ladder at WWE. However, it didn’t take too long until she was the face of the women’s division for SmackDown. She won a historic Six-Pack Challenge at Backlash in 2016 to become the first-ever SmackDown Women’s Champion, forcing Carmella to tap out with her signature armlock called ‘Disarmer.’

Unfortunately for Lynch, her championship run didn’t last nearly as long as she wanted it to. Nonetheless, she never let it affect her craft.

In fact, Lynch found a way to become even more popular than she already was by labeling herself ‘The Man.’

The origin story of ‘The Man’

Lynch started her WWE career as a babyface – a wrestler with a sympathetic persona – but turned heel at SummerSlam and ambushed Charlotte Flair in one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history.

Following that heel turn, Lynch proclaimed herself ‘The Man’ and said she was done being denied title opportunities. Despite telling fans that she no longer wanted their support, Lynch’s popularity reached new heights. Fans quickly rallied behind her new personality, and they went into a frenzy in September of 2018 when Lynch defeated Charlotte at Hell in a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Fast forward to October of 2018, when Lynch officially dubbed herself ‘The Man.’ Her new nickname was supposed to represent her being the top wrestler in the WWE.

Even though Lynch’s second title reign only lasted 91 days, she proved herself worthy of the nickname ‘The Man’ when she defeated Charlotte and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships. The crowd at MetLife Stadium was deafening when Lynch pinned Rousey for the win – I was fortunately enough to witness that main event.

Now that we know about Becky’s rise to stardom, let’s move over to Seth Rollins.

Did Seth Rollins have a similar journey to the WWE?

Rollins signed a developmental deal with the WWE in 2010, and the rest is history for the Grand Slam champion.

Although he’s famously known for being one of the best singles competitors in the WWE, Rollins actually became a household name as a member of The Shield, an elite wrestling faction that included Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. They inevitably split in 2014, as Rollins turned on Ambrose and Reigns to join forces with Triple H.

WWE fans were upset to see The Shield break up, yet it was probably the best thing for Rollins’ career. He immediately won the Money in the Bank ladder match, which guarantees you a title shot at any time. The wrestling world had to wait several months for Rollins to cash in the contract, but he picked the perfect moment to do so.

Brock Lesnar was defending his WWE title against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 31. With both competitors basically gassed from a physical bout, Rollins decided to take advantage and cash in his contract to make it a triple threat match. Rollins became the first WWE star to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania.

Rollins then reached a new level of stardom a few months later in 2015 when he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam – albeit he received help from famous comedian Jon Stewart. It was on that night that Rollins became both the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and United States Champion.

The past few years have been extremely successful for Rollins, who won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34 and Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Similar to Lynch, Rollins has earned great nicknames over the course of his wrestling career, such as ‘Kingslayer’ and ‘The Messiah.’ It makes sense why Lynch and Rollins are a good match.

Are Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins married?

Lynch and Rollins broke the silence regarding their relationship in May of 2019, as Rollins posted a picture of them kissing on Instagram with the caption “I guess I’m allowed to post this now?”

Ironically enough, Lynch and Rollins were the top champions in their respective divisions when they revealed they were dating.

Fast forward three months later, and Lynch announced their engagement on Twitter, writing “Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life.”

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

The original plan for Lynch and Rollins was to get married this past spring, but the coronavirus pandemic obviously threw a wrench in their plans. At this time there is no official update on when they’ll have their wedding.

Nonetheless, the top couple in the WWE had heartwarming news to share with their fans earlier this year.

Back in May, Lynch relinquished her Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka and announced to the WWE world that she’s pregnant. She then went on social media to thank her family and friends for their support.

“I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true,” Lynch wrote. “I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I’ll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much.”

Did Becky and Seth have their first child yet?

The WWE universe will have to wait a little bit longer before Lynch and Rollins have their first child. Becky told People.com that she’s expected to give birth to her child in December.

Lynch always knew she wanted to start a family, but she just wasn’t sure when that time would come. However, she noticed it would happen sooner than later once she met Rollins.

“When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when,” Lynch said.

Who knows, maybe Lynch and Rollins will give birth to a future WWE champion.