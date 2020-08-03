WWE’s The Bella Twins had a pretty incredible weekend.

Brie and Nikki Bella both welcomed children into the world this weekend. The WWE divas and Total Bellas stars announced the awesome news on Sunday.

The first announcement came from Brie, who gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. It’s her second child with her husband, professional wrestler Daniel Bryan.

“It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Nikki Bella then made an announcement of her own. The twin revealed that she, too, gave birth to a child. She revealed that she had a baby boy on Friday with her fiance, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

“7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” she wrote on Instagram.

The sisters have been very open about their pregnancies in recent months, but they wanted to make it clear that this wasn’t planned.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Congrats to both families on an incredible weekend!

[USA Today]