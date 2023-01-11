Breaking: Stephanie McMahon Announces Resignation From WWE

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 14: Stephanie McMahon speaks onstage at Meet the Women Dominating Sports Media during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW) Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images

Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday.

McMahon returned from a leave of absence as the co-CEO after her father, chairman Vince McMahon, retired in light of an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

She revealed her sudden resignation in a Twitter post days after Vince forced his way back into the company as a board member to oversee a potential sale of the company.

Stephanie McMahon expressed her gratitude for leading "what I consider to be the greatest company in the world."

"I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders," Stephanie wrote. "WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation."

McMahon made her TV debut in 1999 while working as a WWE account executive. She eventually became a head writer and creative director before getting promoted to executive vice president in 2007.

Six years later, she became the chief brand officer while playing a heel authority figure on WWE programming.

Her husband, former WWE star Triple-H, took over creative control as COO from Vince McMahon in September.

McMahon said she "will always remain dedicated to WWE" before thanking employees, fans, and Superstars.

Per Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the company confirmed that McMahon's former co-CEO, Nick Khan, will serve the role alone.