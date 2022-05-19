Breaking: Stephanie McMahon Taking Leave Of Absence From WWE

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 14: Stephanie McMahon speaks onstage at Meet the Women Dominating Sports Media during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW) Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is taking a leave of absence from the company, she announced Thursday.

McMahon, 45, has been involved with WWE for over two decades, both on the business side of things and as a wrestler. She has been retired from the ring for the last few years.

McMahon did not specify the reason for her leave of absence but indicated she planned to return to WWE at some point.

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE," she wrote on Twitter. "WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

We wish McMahon the best as she takes some time away.

We'll keep you posted on this story as it develops.