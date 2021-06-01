Breaking: WWE Announces Significant Sports Media Hire

As the WWE continues to try and expand the sport – particularly through digital-media channels – the sport is brining in a well-known sports media veteran.

The WWE has hired Jamie Horowitz. He’ll serve as executive vice president of development and digital, according to Jon Alba.

Horowitz was instrumental in bringing debate shows to sports television. He’s well regarded as the “innovator” of ESPN’s First Take, which originally featured Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless.

Horowitz will try and bring such innovation to the WWE world. Wrestling fans are hoping he can implement worthwhile analysis and debate shows in years to come.

Wow. #WWE just announced the hire of Jamie Horowitz, a successful but controversial name in the sports media landscape. The innovator behind First Take among other shows…and the breather of life for Skip Bayless, of course. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 1, 2021

Horowitz has plenty of successful projects, but some were a disaster. One of which includes Fox Sports all-video implementation.

While Horowitz has no doubt had success with pioneering the "embrace debate" platform, he was also the figurehead behind the massive flop that was Fox Sports all-video rollout, and had outstanding workplace misconduct accusations against him. Most recently was at DAZN. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 1, 2021

Jamie Horowitz will be responsible for original content creation for the wrestling world. He’ll also oversee content for both digital/social-media channels and WWE Studios.

“WWE has named sports media veteran Jamie Horowitz EVP, Development & Digital, effective immediately, overseeing much original content including scripted and unscripted programs for digital and social media,” writes Jill Goldsmith of Deadline.com.

“He’ll also be responsible for WWE Studios in Los Angeles.”

In addition to his work on First Take, Horowitz was also instrumental in launching cult-favorite SportsNation. He could begin similar projects within the WWE world.

Fans are desperate for worthwhile analysis through social and digital-media channels. Given Horowitz’s background, it appears the WWE is going to try and give the fans what they’ve been looking for.