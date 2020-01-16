Chad Johnson Asked Conor McGregor A Question At His Press Conference

UFC megastar Conor McGregor (21-4) is the overwhelming betting favorite to beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-13) at UFC 246. But that didn’t stop former NFL star Chad Johnson from asking an important question on what to do with his money.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Johnson got the microphone and told “The Notorious” that he would be attending his first UFC match. He then said that he’s considering making a huge wager on the fight.

Johnson concluded by asking McGregor how confident he was in getting the win, and whether he should bet on him.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“Saturday will be my first UFC match,” Johnson said at Wednesday’s UFC 246 news conference in Las Vegas. “I’m not a gambling man, but if there was an event where I would bet the house, it would be Saturday. I wanna know before I bet this money, how confident are you in Saturday’s fight?”

Retired NFL star @ochocinco uses his mic time at the #UFC246 presser to get betting advice from @TheNotoriousMMA 😅 pic.twitter.com/wp6lDmK8HL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2020

In classic McGregor fashion, the multiple-time UFC champion stated that he was “extremely confident.” He made it clear that he’s completely ready for the fight, confident in his striking, and intends to go for the knockout.

“I’m extremely confident if you can’t tell,” McGregor replied. “I’m coming in with full preparation, full commitment and full confidence in my striking abilities and my shots. And who knows, maybe a submission? But, I’m going to be going for the knockout.”

UFC 246 will take place on Saturday 10:00 p.m. EST and is available on pay-per-view.