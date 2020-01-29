Conor McGregor’s Manager Shares Update On His Future

After easily dispatching Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor is in a position to fight whomever he wants this months to come. But McGregor’s people seem to think that he could be shifting his sights from the octagon back to the squared circle.

In a recent interview, McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, said McGregor was serious about returning to boxing. Attar explained that McGregor said as much to him, and noted that when the two division UFC champion wants something, “it’s likely going to happen.”

McGregor earned the biggest payday of his career in 2017 when he took on Floyd “Money” Mayweather in a boxing match. He is believed to have taken home upwards of $100 million before returning to MMA.

Via TheScore:

“He’s serious about boxing,” Audie Attar told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin. “He said it. That’s something that I can tell you. If he says something he has interest in, it’s likely going to happen.”

UFC President Dana White recently suggested that a rematch with Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov could be the match to make in his promotion.

But as much hype as a McGregor-Khabib rematch would get, the payout for McGregor would pale in comparison to fighting Mayweather again.

There are a number of other boxing superstars that McGregor could conceivably fight. TheScore noted that Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford have both been named as potential opponents by McGregor and promoters.

For now though, it looks like a UFC bout with one of the big lightweight or welterweight stars out there. Champions like Khabib and Kamara Usman, as well as title challengers Jorge Masvidal and Tony Ferguson are all in contention to fight “The Notorious” one in the months to come.