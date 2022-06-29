Dana Brooke In Bad Car Accident: WWE World Reacts

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Dana Brooke attends The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images) Getty

The WWE's current 24/7 champion, Dana Brooke, did not make an appearance on this Monday's episode of Raw. One day later, she explained why.

Brooke revealed that she was involved in a "bad car accident." She's still recovering from this accident.

"Much love to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me," Brooke tweeted. "The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support."

Unsurprisingly, the WWE universe has rallied together to wish Brooke a speedy recovery.

"Oh my gosh... Wishing a speedy recovery to Dana," one fan tweeted. "I've been a fan of hers personally since the NXT days and then when she partnered with Emma and with Charlotte. Very glad to see she's endured and persevered through a lot of adversity and she'll get through this as well."

"Wow what a terrible scare, hopefully he will recover soon from this accidental mishap, and come back soon," another fan wrote.

"I'm so glad that you're OK," a third fan said. "Get well soon queen."

Brooke has plenty of support in her corner, that's for sure.

Hopefully, we'll see Brooke back in the ring very soon.