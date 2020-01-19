Dana White Suggests Who Conor McGregor Will Fight Next

After a year-long absence, the king is officially back. “The Notorious” Conor McGregor (22-4) beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-14) in just 40 seconds yesterday. In doing so, he became one of an elite few to record knockout wins at three different UFC weight classes.

With McGregor now back at the top of the mountain and looking for a fight, there’s plenty of speculation as to who that next fight will come against.

But UFC President Dana White has a pretty good idea of the match that needs to be made next.

Conor McGregor is the first UFC fighter with a knockout at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight. True KO artist. pic.twitter.com/16nMoFOjYg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2020

Speaking to the media after UFC 246, White declared that a rematch between McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov (28-0) is the fight to make.

White explained that a McGregor-Khabib rematch would be on par with some of the greatest boxing matches of all-time. He also noted that the fight has tremendous global appeal.

Khabib is scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson (25-3) for the lightweight title in April. White pointed out that if Khabib can beat Ferguson and then beat McGregor, it would be “huge” for his legacy as one of the UFC’s all-time greats.

Via ESPN:

“We’re looking at Hagler-Hearns,” White said. “We’re looking at like Ali-Foreman, Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. It’s the fight you make, it’s the fight that makes sense. It’s for the 155-pound title.

“…Khabib is the fight to make. It’s huge for Khabib’s legacy, too. If he beat Conor McGregor, then he beats Tony Ferguson, then he beats Conor McGregor again, I mean this is how this kid, when he retires, he’s 30-something-and-oh and he’s beaten all of the best.”

The first fight between Khabib and McGregor resulted in a fourth-round submission win for “The Eagle” at UFC 229. But a massive brawl that took place after the match involving the two resulted in lengthy suspensions for both of them.

There’s all kinds of bad blood between the two UFC titans. Could we see it boil over before the end of 2020?