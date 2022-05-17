2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place.

The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw," WWE's statement said. "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out. They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence.

"Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight's main event."

Banks and Naomi would have competed in a six-pack challenge to determine the No. 1 contender for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. The WWE ultimately changed those plans and made it a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

It didn't take long for the WWE universe to pick a side. Most fans are supporting Banks and Naomi in this matter.

There is no indication that Banks and Naomi's exit is part of some elaborate script.

It's unclear what the future has in store for these two WWE stars.