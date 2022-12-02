Former College Football Star Auditioning For WWE

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: A general view during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright is ready to give wrestling a shot.

It was reported this week that Wright was invited to attend WWE tryouts at IMG Academy in Florida. This is apparently part of the company's new recruitment strategy.

Wright was one of 17 former college football players in attendance for this week's tryouts.

TMZ said Wright "moved around the ring just like he did on the football field."

There is currently no word yet on how WWE executives feel about Wright.

Wright was such an impressive player at the collegiate level. In 2014, he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He also won the Lombardi Award and Jack Lambert Trophy that season.

Overall, Wright finished his Arizona career with 270 total tackles, 43.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and five forced fumbles. The Browns selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft.