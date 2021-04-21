Former UFC, WWE Star Ronda Rousey Announces She’s Pregnant

It’s been a while since we saw former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey in the public eye. But the reason now seems pretty clear: She’s pregnant.

Taking to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, Rousey and her husband Travis Browne announced that she is four months pregnant. Rousey revealed that she had been successfully hiding her pregnancy from the public since January.

The couple are expecting the child to be born on September 22. “Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon. September 22,” Rousey said.

The video reveal also included footage of Rousey’s ultrasound. In the video, Rousey noted that a gender reveal announcement should be coming soon.

Ronda Rousey has been out of WWE since WrestleMania 35 in 2019. She left the company shortly after the losing in the main event to Becky Lynch at the pay-per-view event.

She has been out of mixed martial arts since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in 2016. There’s no indication that she’ll be returning to The Octagon in the future.

Over the last two years she’s tried her hands at a number of different ventures including movies, television and live streaming on Facebook Gaming. She was the voice of Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11.

But it looks like the next couple of years will be devoted to raising her child.

Congratulations on the child to Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne.