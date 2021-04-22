Former WWE Star Calls Out Vince McMahon For ‘Care Package’

Former WWE wrestler Mickie James called out her ex-boss Vince McMahon over the improper sendoff she received after being let go recently.

James was one of the wrestlers released by WWE earlier this month after Wrestlemania 37. On Thursday, she shared a photo of the apparent “care package” she received from the company.

We can’t tell what the contents of her belongings are, but they came in black garbage bags, which is a bit of a slap in the face, as James made clear on Twitter.

“Dear @VinceMcMahon I’m not sure if you’re aware, I did receive my @WWE care package today. Thank you. #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters,” James wrote.

The 41-year-old James is a five-time women’s champion and former Divas champion in WWE. She spent over a decade with the company over two stints.

She may have been let go by WWE, but she deserved better treatment than this.

Mickie James or anyone as a matter of fact does not deserve this. This is so disrespectful and demeaning. She is someone who should be receiving nothing but praises and flowers from a company she has given so much. I am appalled. pic.twitter.com/cJP0vN35aG — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) April 22, 2021

McMahon has yet to respond to any of the blowback. We’ll see if he does.