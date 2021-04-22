The Spun

Former WWE Star Calls Out Vince McMahon For ‘Care Package’

Vince McMahon speaking to the media.12 Jul 2000: Vince McMahon talks during the XFL Press Conference at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, California.Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

Former WWE wrestler Mickie James called out her ex-boss Vince McMahon over the improper sendoff she received after being let go recently.

James was one of the wrestlers released by WWE earlier this month after Wrestlemania 37. On Thursday, she shared a photo of the apparent “care package” she received from the company.

We can’t tell what the contents of her belongings are, but they came in black garbage bags, which is a bit of a slap in the face, as James made clear on Twitter.

“Dear @VinceMcMahon I’m not sure if you’re aware, I did receive my @WWE  care package today. Thank you. #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters,” James wrote.

The 41-year-old James is a five-time women’s champion and former Divas champion in WWE. She spent over a decade with the company over two stints.

She may have been let go by WWE, but she deserved better treatment than this.

McMahon has yet to respond to any of the blowback. We’ll see if he does.


