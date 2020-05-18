Former WWE Star Reportedly Missing Following Beach Swim

Officials in California are conducting a massive search for former WWE star Shad Gaspard, who has gone missing following a swim at the beach.

According to TMZ, Gaspard went missing during a swim at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son. Per the report, Gaspard and his son were among a number of people who were pulled out by a rip current. He was last seen when a large wave crashed over his head, potentially submerging him.

While the son and the others were rescued, Gaspard is still missing and has yet to be located. TMZ reports that divers are checking the waters while helicopters look for him in the air.

Gaspard’s big break in WWE came in 2006, where he was part of the Cryme Tyme tag team with JTG. The two were pushed for several years and had supporting roles in various feuds.

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Goes Missing During Beach Swim, Lifeguards Searchinghttps://t.co/2ocRw8Ym8w — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 18, 2020

Cryme Tyme won titles in several smaller promotions such as OVW and NWA Wildside.

Since leaving WWE in 2010, Gaspard has pursued acting, appearing in over a two dozen film, TV and video game projects as either an actor or a stunt performer.

In 2016, Gaspard was back in the news for helping to stop an armed robbery in Florida. The former wrestler shoved and disarmed the gunman and restrained him until police arrived to arrest the man.

Our thoughts are with the rescue operation as they search for Mr. Gaspard.