Former Professional Wrestling Star Arrested On Multiple Charges

Former WCW and WWE wrestler Marcus “Buff” Bagwell is facing numerous criminal charges after being arrested in Georgia last weekend.

According to WrestlingInc.com, Bagwell was arrested in Cobb County near his Woodstock, Ga. home on Saturday afternoon. He was booked into jail and bonded out Saturday night.

Bagwell faces a laundry list of charges for the alleged hit and run, all of which are misdemeanors.

The list of infractions is as follows:

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (misdemeanor), Open Container Violation (misdemeanor), Hit & Run – Duty of Driver to Stop at or Return to Scene of Accident (four charges, misdemeanors), Speeding (misdemeanor), Failure to Yield When Entering Intersection (misdemeanor), Giving False Name or Address or Birth Date to Law Enforcement Officer (misdemeanor), Following Too Closely (three charges), Reckless Driving (misdemeanor), Driving Within a Gore or Median or Emergency Lane (misdemeanor), Duty Upon Striking a Fixed Object (misdemeanor), Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway (misdemeanor), License To Be Carried & Exhibited On Demand (misdemeanor).

The 51-year-old Bagwell debuted as a wrestler in 1990 and was signed to WCW the following year. He spent a decade with the company and was a five-time tag team champion during that run.

Bagwell also had stints with WWE, World Wrestling All-Stars and NWA Total Nonstop Action. He’s also competed independently for the last two decades.

Bagwell was seriously injured in a car crash in 2012 when he had a seizure while driving. He also was involved in an accident last year while reportedly under the influence of prescription medication.